Check out best bets for when the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (2-1) square off at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Jaguars vs. Falcons? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Jaguars vs. Falcons?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Time: 9:30 AM ET
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The line for this game set by BetMGM and the model's prediction are essentially the same (within 0.5 points of each other).
  • The Jaguars have a 63.6% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Jaguars have been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • Jacksonville has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.
  • The Falcons lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
  • Atlanta has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.

Who will win? The Jaguars or Falcons? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Jacksonville (-3)
  • The Jaguars have covered the spread once in three games with a set spread.
  • Jacksonville has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
  • The Falcons have covered the spread one time in three games with a set spread.
  • Atlanta has not covered the spread (0-1) when it is at least 3-point underdogs.

Parlay your bets together on the Jaguars vs. Falcons matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (42.5)
  • Jacksonville and Atlanta combine to average 5.2 fewer points per game than the over/under of 42.5 set for this matchup (including the playoffs).
  • The Jaguars and the Falcons have seen their opponents average a combined 0.5 more points per game than the point total of 42.5 set in this game.
  • Jacksonville has hit the over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).
  • The Falcons have hit the over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Calvin Ridley Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
3 57.7 1

Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
3 184.3 2 13.7 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.