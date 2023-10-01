In the Week 4 game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday, will Jonnu Smith score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jonnu Smith score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32 if he scores a TD)

This season Smith has hauled in nine passes on 14 targets for 84 yards, averaging 28 yards per game.

Smith does not have a TD reception this year in two games.

Jonnu Smith Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Packers 6 4 47 0 Week 3 @Lions 8 5 37 0

