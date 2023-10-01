Mack Hollins will be running routes against the sixth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Atlanta Falcons take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4, on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

Hollins' 14 targets have resulted in seven receptions for a team-high 114 yards (38.0 per game) this year.

Hollins vs. the Jaguars

Hollins vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 2 GP / 39 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 39 REC YPG / REC TD One player has put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Jacksonville in the 2023 season.

The Jaguars have allowed five opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Jacksonville on the season.

The Jaguars yield 264.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jaguars' defense is 21st in the NFL by allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (five total passing TDs).

Mack Hollins Receiving Props vs. the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-115)

Hollins Receiving Insights

Hollins has topped his receiving yards prop bet two times in three games this year.

Hollins has received 15.9% of his team's 88 passing attempts this season (14 targets).

He has 114 receiving yards on 14 targets to rank 50th in league play with 8.1 yards per target.

Hollins does not have a TD reception this season in three games.

Hollins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 3 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/10/2023 Week 1 4 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

