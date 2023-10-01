Mack Hollins against the Jacksonville Jaguars pass defense and Andre Cisco is a matchup to watch in Week 4, when the Falcons meet the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. We have stats and information available for you below.

Falcons vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET Venue: Wembley Stadium

Wembley Stadium Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Mack Hollins Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jaguars 11.4 3.8 71 173 4.03

Mack Hollins vs. Andre Cisco Insights

Mack Hollins & the Falcons' Offense

Mack Hollins has registered seven catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 114 (38 yards per game). He's been targeted 14 times.

Through the air, Atlanta has been one of the bottom passing offenses in the league, ranking fourth-last in the NFL by putting up 155 pass yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 24th with two passing touchdowns.

The Falcons' offense has had trouble finding the end zone this season, as it ranks 23rd in the NFL with 18.3 points per game. When it comes to yards, the team ranks 26th with 850 total yards (283.3 per game).

Atlanta sports one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 29.3 times per game (sixth-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Falcons rank 18th in the NFL in pass attempts, airing it out 11 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 44%.

Andre Cisco & the Jaguars' Defense

Andre Cisco has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 19 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

In terms of passing yards conceded, Jacksonville has given up 793 (264.3 per game), the sixth-most in the NFL.

The Jaguars are ranked 10th from bottom in the league in points allowed, at 25 per game.

Jacksonville has given up more than 100 receiving yards to one player this season.

The Jaguars have allowed five players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Mack Hollins vs. Andre Cisco Advanced Stats

Mack Hollins Andre Cisco Rec. Targets 14 12 Def. Targets Receptions 7 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.3 9 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 114 19 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 38 6.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 10 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 1 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 0 1 Interceptions

