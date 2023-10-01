Marcell Ozuna vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Marcell Ozuna and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals and Jackson Rutledge on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBI) against the Nationals.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .273 with 30 doubles, a triple, 38 home runs and 56 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- Ozuna has gotten at least one hit in 70.6% of his games this year (101 of 143), with at least two hits 35 times (24.5%).
- He has homered in 35 games this season (24.5%), leaving the park in 6.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 39.2% of his games this season, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 65 of 143 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|69
|.301
|AVG
|.244
|.368
|OBP
|.319
|.613
|SLG
|.484
|41
|XBH
|28
|21
|HR
|17
|50
|RBI
|47
|64/29
|K/BB
|70/27
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.00).
- The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (243 total, 1.5 per game).
- Rutledge makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and eight strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went five innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In three games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.00, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .322 against him.
