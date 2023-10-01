Matt Olson vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson (.514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Jackson Rutledge and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta with 171 hits, batting .282 this season with 84 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 19th in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and third in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.
- Olson enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .313 with one homer.
- Olson has gotten at least one hit in 70.2% of his games this year (113 of 161), with at least two hits 47 times (29.2%).
- He has homered in 28.6% of his games in 2023, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has picked up an RBI in 47.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 21.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 16 contests.
- He has scored in 59.0% of his games this year (95 of 161), with two or more runs 29 times (18.0%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|.299
|AVG
|.266
|.403
|OBP
|.374
|.639
|SLG
|.570
|42
|XBH
|42
|28
|HR
|26
|71
|RBI
|66
|77/50
|K/BB
|90/54
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals give up the most home runs in baseball (243 total, 1.5 per game).
- Rutledge (1-1) takes the mound for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.00 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.00, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .322 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.