Michael Harris II vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.415 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Jackson Rutledge and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Nationals.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .292 with 32 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 11th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is 35th in slugging.
- Harris II will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 during his last outings.
- In 69.3% of his 137 games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.
- In 16 games this year, he has hit a home run (11.7%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 38 games this season (27.7%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (9.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 54 games this year (39.4%), including multiple runs in 16 games.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|74
|.300
|AVG
|.285
|.336
|OBP
|.325
|.484
|SLG
|.469
|25
|XBH
|28
|7
|HR
|11
|26
|RBI
|29
|45/9
|K/BB
|56/16
|8
|SB
|12
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (243 total, 1.5 per game).
- Rutledge (1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In three games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.00, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .322 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.