The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.415 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Jackson Rutledge and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Nationals.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge

Jackson Rutledge TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .292 with 32 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 11th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is 35th in slugging.

Harris II will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 during his last outings.

In 69.3% of his 137 games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.

In 16 games this year, he has hit a home run (11.7%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 38 games this season (27.7%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (9.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 54 games this year (39.4%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 74 .300 AVG .285 .336 OBP .325 .484 SLG .469 25 XBH 28 7 HR 11 26 RBI 29 45/9 K/BB 56/16 8 SB 12

Nationals Pitching Rankings