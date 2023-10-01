Orlando Arcia vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Orlando Arcia -- with a slugging percentage of .242 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals, with Jackson Rutledge on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .264 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.
- Arcia has recorded a hit in 81 of 137 games this year (59.1%), including 36 multi-hit games (26.3%).
- In 12.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Arcia has picked up an RBI in 43 games this year (31.4%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those contests (13.1%).
- He has scored in 52 games this year (38.0%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|67
|.255
|AVG
|.273
|.318
|OBP
|.325
|.400
|SLG
|.442
|18
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|9
|33
|RBI
|31
|55/20
|K/BB
|46/19
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (243 total, 1.5 per game).
- Rutledge gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.00, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .322 against him.
