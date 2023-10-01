Ozzie Albies -- with a slugging percentage of .689 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals, with Jackson Rutledge on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge

Jackson Rutledge TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .278 with 30 doubles, five triples, 33 home runs and 44 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

In 103 of 147 games this year (70.1%) Albies has had a hit, and in 46 of those games he had more than one (31.3%).

In 21.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Albies has driven home a run in 60 games this year (40.8%), including more than one RBI in 20.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 13 occasions..

He has scored at least once 77 times this year (52.4%), including 16 games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 76 .256 AVG .298 .310 OBP .353 .470 SLG .551 29 XBH 39 13 HR 20 47 RBI 62 53/21 K/BB 54/23 3 SB 10

Nationals Pitching Rankings