Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. and his .756 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jackson Rutledge and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Nationals.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -238)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has an OPS of 1.013, fueled by an OBP of .417 to go with a slugging percentage of .597. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Acuna is batting .412 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a 14-game hitting streak.
- Acuna has gotten a hit in 124 of 158 games this year (78.5%), with more than one hit on 69 occasions (43.7%).
- In 37 games this season, he has hit a home run (23.4%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 42.4% of his games this season, Acuna has driven in at least one run. In 25 of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 102 games this season (64.6%), including 36 multi-run games (22.8%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|77
|.343
|AVG
|.333
|.433
|OBP
|.401
|.605
|SLG
|.589
|40
|XBH
|40
|20
|HR
|21
|52
|RBI
|54
|43/48
|K/BB
|40/32
|36
|SB
|37
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.00).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (243 total, 1.5 per game).
- Rutledge (1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In three games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 6.00 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .322 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.