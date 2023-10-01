When the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars match up in Week 4 on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET, will Scott Miller hit paydirt? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Scott Miller score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100 if he scores a TD)

A season ago Miller hauled in 23 passes en route to 185 yards.

Miller, in 11 games last year, did not catch a touchdown pass.

Scott Miller Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Saints 8 3 34 0 Week 3 Packers 5 1 4 0 Week 5 Falcons 7 4 35 0 Week 7 @Panthers 2 2 6 0 Week 8 Ravens 2 2 13 0 Week 9 Rams 8 7 53 0 Week 10 Seahawks 2 2 25 0 Week 13 Saints 2 1 7 0 Week 14 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Cardinals 1 0 0 0 Week 18 @Falcons 2 1 8 0

