Travis d'Arnaud -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals, with Jackson Rutledge on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Nationals.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

  • d'Arnaud has 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks while batting .229.
  • In 53.5% of his 71 games this season, d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 71 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (14.1%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (35.2%), with two or more RBI in 11 of them (15.5%).
  • He has scored in 36.6% of his games this year (26 of 71), with two or more runs three times (4.2%).

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 40
.213 AVG .240
.295 OBP .291
.426 SLG .390
11 XBH 13
6 HR 5
21 RBI 18
23/12 K/BB 41/9
0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 5.00 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (243 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Rutledge makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.00, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .322 against him.
