Tyler Allgeier will be up against the seventh-best rushing defense in the NFL when his Atlanta Falcons play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4, on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

This year, Allgeier has received 38 carries and rushed for 135 yards (45.0 ypg) while scoring two rushing TDs. As a pass-catcher, Allgeier has also caught five balls for 36 yards (12.0 ypg).

Allgeier vs. the Jaguars

Allgeier vs the Jaguars (since 2021): No games

No games The Jaguars defense has not allowed a rusher to put up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Jacksonville has allowed two opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Jaguars this season.

The 84 rushing yards the Jaguars yield per game makes them the seventh-ranked rush defense in the league this season.

Opponents of the Jaguars have scored two touchdowns on the ground (0.7 per game). The Jaguars' defense is 10th in the league in that category.

Tyler Allgeier Rushing Props vs. the Jaguars

Rushing Yards: 36.5 (-118)

Allgeier Rushing Insights

Allgeier has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him once in three opportunities this season.

The Falcons pass on 49.2% of their plays and run on 50.8%. They are 23rd in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 41.8% of his team's 91 rushing attempts this season (38).

Allgeier scored multiple touchdowns on the ground once this season, but that was his only game with at least one rushing score.

He has scored two of his team's five offensive touchdowns this season (40.0%).

He has eight carries in the red zone (57.1% of his team's 14 red zone rushes).

Tyler Allgeier Receiving Props vs the Jaguars

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-111)

Allgeier Receiving Insights

In 66.7% of his opportunities (twice in three games), Allgeier has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Allgeier has been targeted on six of his team's 88 passing attempts this season (6.8% target share).

He averages 6.0 yards per target this season (36 yards on six targets).

Allgeier does not have a TD reception this year in three games.

Allgeier's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 16 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/10/2023 Week 1 15 ATT / 75 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs

