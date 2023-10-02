Falcons Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Atlanta Falcons are 17th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +8000.
Falcons Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Falcons Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), the Falcons are 17th in the NFL. They are way below that, 26th, according to computer rankings.
- In terms of winning the Super Bowl, the Falcons currently have the same odds, going from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +8000.
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Falcons have a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Atlanta Betting Insights
- Atlanta hasn won once against the spread this year.
- One of the Falcons' four games this season has hit the over.
- The Falcons have been the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they won both of the games.
- Atlanta has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Falcons are averaging 284.3 yards per game on offense (24th in NFL), and they rank seventh on defense with 290.8 yards allowed per game.
- The Falcons are compiling 15.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 25th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 10th, surrendering 19.3 points per game.
Falcons Impact Players
- Bijan Robinson has rushed for 318 yards (79.5 per game) and zero TDs in four games.
- In the passing game, Robinson has one touchdown, with 19 catches for 134 yards.
- In four games, Desmond Ridder has passed for 744 yards (186.0 per game), with three touchdowns and three interceptions, completing 62.2%.
- In addition, Ridder has rushed for 47 yards and one score.
- On the ground, Tyler Allgeier has scored two TDs and picked up 151 yards (37.8 per game).
- Drake London has 11 receptions for 126 yards (31.5 per game) and two TDs in four games.
- On defense, Jessie Bates III has helped keep opposing offenses in check with three picks to go with 32 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended in four games.
2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Panthers
|W 24-10
|+50000
|2
|September 17
|Packers
|W 25-24
|+5000
|3
|September 24
|@ Lions
|L 20-6
|+1800
|4
|October 1
|@ Jaguars
|L 23-7
|+3000
|5
|October 8
|Texans
|-
|+10000
|6
|October 15
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|7
|October 22
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 29
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+75000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|Saints
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 3
|@ Jets
|-
|+15000
|14
|December 10
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Panthers
|-
|+50000
|16
|December 24
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|@ Bears
|-
|+50000
|18
|January 7
|@ Saints
|-
|+5000
