If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Muscogee County, Georgia, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Muscogee County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Wednesday

Brookstone School at Harris County High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on October 4

5:30 PM ET on October 4 Location: Hamilton, GA

Hamilton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Columbus High School at Dougherty Comprehensive High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Albany, GA

Albany, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hardaway High School at Cairo High School