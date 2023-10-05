Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Catoosa County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Catoosa County, Georgia, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Catoosa County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Ringgold High School at Coahulla Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Dalton, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lakeview-Fort Ogleth. High School at Gordon Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Chickamauga, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at Cedartown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Cedartown, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
