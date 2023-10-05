Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Chatham County, Georgia this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Chatham County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Savannah Country Day School at Liberty County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Hinesville, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Windsor Forest High School at Brantley County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Nahunta, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Long County High School at Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Savannah, GA
- Conference: 3A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memorial Day School at Pinewood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Bellville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Hampstead High School at Southeast Bulloch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Darien, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Calvary Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Savannah, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benedictine Military School at Burke County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Waynesboro, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Andrew's School at Trinity Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Dublin, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
