Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In DeKalb County, Georgia, there are attractive high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available here.
DeKalb County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Columbia High School at Landmark Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- Conference: 2A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Stephenson High School at Westminster Schools
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Conference: 4A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arabia Mountain High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Decatur, GA
- Conference: 5A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
