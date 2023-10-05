Fulton County, Georgia has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fulton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Columbia High School at Landmark Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5

7:00 PM ET on October 5 Location: Fairburn, GA

Fairburn, GA Conference: 2A - Region 5

2A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Mount Paran Christian School at South Atlanta High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on October 6

5:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Stephenson High School at Westminster Schools

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 4A - Region 6

4A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

The Walker School at Washington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 2A - Region 6

2A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Tri-Cities High School at Lithia Springs High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Lithia Springs, GA

Lithia Springs, GA Conference: 5A - Region 5

5A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Blessed Trinity Catholic High School at Pope High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA Conference: 6A - Region 7

6A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

The Lovett School at Stockbridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Stockbridge, GA

Stockbridge, GA Conference: 4A - Region 5

4A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Christian Heritage at Mount Pisgah Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Atlanta High School at Riverwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Sandy Springs, GA

Sandy Springs, GA Conference: 6A - Region 4

6A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lassiter High School at Roswell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA Conference: 6A - Region 7

6A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Pebblebrook High School at Westlake High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Conference: 7A - Region 2

7A - Region 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Vernon School at Mt. Zion High School - Carroll

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Carrollton, GA

Carrollton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Sprayberry High School at Johns Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Johns Creek, GA

Johns Creek, GA Conference: 6A - Region 7

6A - Region 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

North Clayton High School at LaGrange High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: LaGrange, GA

LaGrange, GA Conference: 4A - Region 4

4A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

East Jackson Comp. High School at Fellowship Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA Conference: 2A - Region 8

2A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

South Forsyth High School at Milton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Milton, GA

Milton, GA Conference: 7A - Region 6

7A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

North Springs High School at Chattahoochee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Johns Creek, GA

Johns Creek, GA Conference: 5A - Region 6

5A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cambridge High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA Conference: 5A - Region 6

5A - Region 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Maynard H Jackson High School at Benjamin E. Mays High School