Wideout rankings are available below, to help you make the right decisions on your NFL fantasy lineup going into Week 5.

Top fantasy WRs this season heading into Week 5

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game Justin Jefferson Vikings 103.3 25.8 11.8 Keenan Allen Chargers 103 25.8 11 Tyreek Hill Dolphins 100.4 25.1 10 Puka Nacua Rams 95.5 23.9 13 Stefon Diggs Bills 94.9 23.7 9.8 Davante Adams Raiders 90.7 22.7 12.5 Nico Collins Texans 82.8 20.7 8 A.J. Brown Eagles 82.4 20.6 10.8 Mike Evans Buccaneers 71.7 17.9 7.8 Adam Thielen Panthers 70.3 17.6 8.2 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions 69.5 17.4 8.8 DeVonta Smith Eagles 62.4 15.6 7.2 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys 62 15.5 7.5 D.J. Moore Bears 61.1 15.3 6 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers 61 20.3 6.7 Romeo Doubs Packers 60.4 15.1 8.2 Marquise Brown Cardinals 59.8 15 8 Deebo Samuel 49ers 59.1 14.8 7 Michael Pittman Jr. Colts 58.5 14.6 9.8 Tutu Atwell Rams 57.7 14.4 8.8 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals 57.6 14.4 10.2 D.K. Metcalf Seahawks 56.8 14.2 5.8 Nathaniel Dell Texans 56 14 6 Christian Kirk Jaguars 55.7 13.9 8.8 Courtland Sutton Broncos 55.6 13.9 7 Garrett Wilson Jets 55.5 13.9 9 Chris Olave Saints 53.6 13.4 9.2 Gabriel Davis Bills 51.8 13 4.5 Mike Williams Chargers 50.2 16.7 8.7 Amari Cooper Browns 49.9 12.5 7.8 Jakobi Meyers Raiders 49.9 16.6 8.7 Michael Wilson Cardinals 49.7 12.4 4 Zay Flowers Ravens 49.5 12.4 7.2 Chris Godwin Buccaneers 48.5 12.1 7.5 George Pickens Steelers 48.3 12.1 7.5 Terry McLaurin Commanders 48.2 12.1 6.5 Calvin Ridley Jaguars 48.1 12 7 Tyler Lockett Seahawks 46.7 11.7 6.8 Marvin Mims Broncos 46.5 11.6 2.8 Jayden Reed Packers 46.1 11.5 6.2 Josh Reynolds Lions 45.5 15.2 6.3 Kendrick Bourne Patriots 45.5 11.4 7 Michael Thomas Saints 43.9 11 8 Jordan Addison Vikings 43.5 10.9 5 Curtis Samuel Commanders 42.8 10.7 5 Rashid Shaheed Saints 41.6 10.4 4.8 DeAndre Hopkins Titans 39.6 9.9 7.8 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Titans 37.4 12.5 5.3 Robert Woods Texans 37.1 9.3 7.8 Tee Higgins Bengals 36.9 9.2 8 Brandon Johnson Broncos 36.3 9.1 2.5 Drake London Falcons 35.6 8.9 5.5 Braxton Berrios Dolphins 34.7 8.7 4 Allen Lazard Jets 32.9 8.2 4 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins 32.8 10.9 5.3 Josh Downs Colts 32.8 8.2 6.8 Rashee Rice Chiefs 32.7 8.2 4.8 Calvin Austin III Steelers 32.6 8.2 5.2 K.J. Osborn Vikings 31.7 7.9 4.2 Josh Palmer Chargers 31 7.8 5.2

This Week's Games

