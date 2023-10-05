Searching for how to watch high school football games in Troup County, Georgia this week? We've got you covered.

Troup County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Riverdale High School at Troup County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5

7:00 PM ET on October 5 Location: LaGrange, GA

LaGrange, GA Conference: 4A - Region 4

4A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

North Clayton High School at LaGrange High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: LaGrange, GA

LaGrange, GA Conference: 4A - Region 4

4A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Callaway High School at Greenville High School