Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Terrell County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Terrell County, Georgia this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Terrell County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Terrell County High School at Miller County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Colquitt, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Georgia Christian School at Terrell Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Dawson, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
