Callum Tarren will be in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson from October 5-7.

Callum Tarren will be in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi at Country Club of Jackson from October 5-7.

Looking to place a bet on Tarren at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +4500 to pick up the win this week.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

Callum Tarren Insights

Tarren has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Tarren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Tarren has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

Tarren has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 31 -6 278 0 11 1 2 $1.5M

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In Tarren's past two appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 13th.

Tarren has made the cut in one of his past two appearances at this tournament.

Tarren last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 13th.

This course is set up to play at 7,461 yards, 444 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Country Club of Jackson has a recent scoring average of -7.

Tarren will take to the 7,461-yard course this week at Country Club of Jackson after having played courses with an average length of 7,255 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Tarren's Last Time Out

Tarren was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 56th percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.80 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Fortinet Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 96th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.97).

Tarren shot better than 66% of the field at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Tarren carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Tarren had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Tarren's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the tournament average of 5.4.

At that last tournament, Tarren carded a bogey or worse on three of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Tarren ended the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Tarren had one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.2.

