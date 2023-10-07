Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, October 7, when the Missouri Tigers and LSU Tigers square off at 12:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Tigers. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

LSU vs. Missouri Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Missouri (+5.5) Toss Up (64.5) Missouri 36, LSU 28

Week 6 Predictions

LSU Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the LSU Tigers a 69.2% chance to win.

The LSU Tigers have one win against the spread this season.

LSU has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Every LSU Tigers game has hit the over this season.

LSU games this season have posted an average total of 58.1, which is 6.4 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Missouri Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Missouri Tigers.

The Missouri Tigers are 3-1-0 ATS this year.

Three of the Missouri Tigers' four games with a set total have hit the over (75%).

The average point total for the Missouri this year is 14.2 points lower than this game's over/under.

Tigers vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 44.0 31.0 53.0 20.5 45.0 34.5 Missouri 32.0 20.8 29.3 18.7 38.0 21.0

