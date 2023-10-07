Nicholas Lindheim will take to the course at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship from October 5-7, looking to conquer the par-72, 7,461-yard course with $8,200,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Lindheim at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +5500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Lindheim Odds to Win: +5500

Nicholas Lindheim Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Lindheim has finished better than par on six occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Lindheim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Lindheim's average finish has been 34th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Lindheim has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 27 -7 273 0 1 0 0 $53,200

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In Lindheim's previous four appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish has been 19th.

Lindheim made the cut in three of his past four entries in this event.

Lindheim last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

At 7,461 yards, Country Club of Jackson is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,017 yards.

Golfers at Country Club of Jackson have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Lindheim has played in the past year has been 266 yards shorter than the 7,461 yards Country Club of Jackson will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -9. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Lindheim's Last Time Out

Lindheim was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 63rd percentile of competitors.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship placed him in the 61st percentile.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Lindheim was better than 82% of the field (averaging 4.13 strokes).

Lindheim recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Lindheim carded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Lindheim's 10 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the field average (6.1).

At that last competition, Lindheim had a bogey or worse on eight of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Lindheim finished the Wyndham Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with six on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Lindheim finished without one.

