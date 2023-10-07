Saturday's NCAA Women's Hockey slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is New Hampshire squaring off against Quinnipiac on ESPN+.

Women's College Hockey Streaming Live Today

Watch Boston University vs Northeastern

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

Watch Quinnipiac vs New Hampshire

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch Penn State vs Colgate

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch Providence vs St. Lawrence

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch Holy Cross vs Union

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Watch Clarkson vs Vermont

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

