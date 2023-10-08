Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London has a difficult matchup in Week 5 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Houston Texans. The Texans are allowing the ninth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 195.3 per game.

London has 126 yards receiving on 11 grabs (on 22 targets) with two TDs this year, averaging 31.5 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on London and the Falcons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

London vs. the Texans

London vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games No player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Houston in the 2023 season.

The Texans have conceded a TD pass to two opposing players this year.

Houston has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 195.3 passing yards the Texans concede per game makes them the ninth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

So far this season, the Texans have allowed two passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.5 per game. That ranks first among NFL teams.

Watch Falcons vs Texans on Fubo!

Drake London Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 41.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on London with BetMGM Sportsbook.

London Receiving Insights

London has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet in one of four games this year.

London has 18.5% of his team's target share (22 targets on 119 passing attempts).

He has 126 receiving yards on 22 targets to rank 107th in league play with 5.7 yards per target.

London has hauled in two touchdown catches this year in four games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has scored two of his team's six offensive touchdowns this season (33.3%).

London (six red zone targets) has been targeted 37.5% of the time in the red zone (16 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

London's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 6 REC / 67 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/10/2023 Week 1 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.