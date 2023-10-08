The Atlanta Falcons (2-2) host the Houston Texans (2-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Falcons and the Texans.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Falcons vs. Texans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Falcons 1.5 41.5 -125 +105

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Falcons vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta's outings this year have an average point total of 42.6, 1.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Falcons have covered the spread in a matchup one time this season (1-3-0).

The Falcons have been moneyline favorites just twice before this year and they won both of the games.

Atlanta has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

Houston Texans

The Texans have combined with their opponent to score more than 41.5 points only twice this season.

Houston has a 42.1-point average over/under in their outings this season, 0.6 more points than this game's total.

The Texans have covered the spread two times over four games with a set spread.

The Texans have won two of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.

Houston has a record of 2-1 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

Falcons vs. Texans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Falcons 15.5 25 19.3 10 42.6 1 4 Texans 24 17 19.8 11 42.1 2 4

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.6 40.5 44.8 Implied Team Total AVG 23.0 22.0 24.0 ATS Record 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Texans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.1 40.8 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 24.0 21.5 26.5 ATS Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-0 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.