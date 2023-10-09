The Atlanta Braves will host the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of the NLDS on Monday at 6:07 PM ET, live on TBS from Truist Park. The Braves will look to bounce back after falling behind in the series in Game 1. Max Fried will start for the Braves and Zack Wheeler is expected to start for the Phillies.

The favored Braves have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Phillies, who are listed at +125. The total is 8 runs for the contest.

Braves vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Braves have a record of 2-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves are 96-52 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 64.9% of those games).

Atlanta has a 70-31 record (winning 69.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this contest.

Atlanta has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 163 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 92 of those games (92-68-3).

The Braves have put together a 17-15-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.1% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 52-29 52-29 30-25 74-34 81-49 23-10

