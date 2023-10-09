Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .795 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on October 9 at 6:07 PM ET. The teams will take the field for NLDS Game 2 with the Phillies ahead 1-0.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has 30 doubles, a triple, 40 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .275.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

Ozuna has picked up a hit in 102 of 145 games this season, with multiple hits 36 times.

In 24.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has had at least one RBI in 39.3% of his games this year (57 of 145), with more than one RBI 28 times (19.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 66 of 145 games this year, and more than once 13 times.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 69 .305 AVG .244 .375 OBP .319 .636 SLG .484 43 XBH 28 23 HR 17 54 RBI 47 64/30 K/BB 70/27 0 SB 0

