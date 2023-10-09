Ronald Acuna Jr. -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on October 9 at 6:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in NLDS Game 2 with the Phillies ahead 1-0.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has an OPS of 1.012, fueled by an OBP of .416 to go with a slugging percentage of .596. All three of those stats rank first among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

In 77.5% of his games this year (124 of 160), Acuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 69 of those games (43.1%) he recorded at least two.

In 37 games this year, he has hit a long ball (23.1%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).

Acuna has an RBI in 67 of 160 games this year, with multiple RBI in 25 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored at least once 102 times this year (63.8%), including 36 games with multiple runs (22.5%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 77 .342 AVG .333 .432 OBP .401 .603 SLG .589 40 XBH 40 20 HR 21 52 RBI 54 44/48 K/BB 40/32 36 SB 37

Phillies Pitching Rankings