Lightning vs. Predators Injury Report Today - October 10
The injury report for the Tampa Bay Lightning (0-0-0) ahead of their matchup with the Nashville Predators (0-0-0) currently includes only one player. The matchup is slated for 5:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|G
|Out
|Back
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
|-
Lightning vs. Predators Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Lightning Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Lightning scored the eighth-most goals in the league last season (280 total, 3.4 per game).
- Defensively, Tampa Bay gave up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in NHL action.
- They had the league's 11th-ranked goal differential at +28.
Predators Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Predators had 223 goals last season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.
- Nashville gave up 2.9 goals per game (236 in total), 12th in the NHL.
- They had the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.
Lightning vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-160)
|Predators (+135)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.