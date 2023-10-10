The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Nashville Predators in a season opener on Tuesday, October 10 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Lightning vs. Predators Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-160) Predators (+135) 6.5

Lightning Betting Insights

Last season, the Lightning compiled a record of 7-8 in games they served as favorites on the moneyline.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter last season, Tampa Bay won 50.0% of its games (5-5).

The Lightning's implied moneyline win probability is 61.5% in this contest.

A total of 46 Tampa Bay games last season went over Tuesday's over/under of 6.5 goals.

Lightning vs Predators Additional Info

Lightning vs. Predators Rankings

Lightning 2022-23 Total (Rank) Predators 2022-23 Total (Rank) 280 (8th) Goals 223 (28th) 252 (14th) Goals Allowed 236 (12th) 71 (3rd) Power Play Goals 44 (24th) 53 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 48 (14th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

The Lightning's 280 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

Tampa Bay was 14th in goals against, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

Their +28 goal differential ranked 11th in the league.

The 71 power-play goals Tampa Bay scored last season (on 280 chances) were the third-most in the NHL.

The Lightning's 25.36% power-play conversion rate was third-best in the league.

Tampa Bay scored seven shorthanded goals last season (16th among all NHL teams).

The Lightning killed 79.69% of opponent power plays, the 15th-ranked percentage in the league.

The Lightning had the 11th-ranked faceoff win percentage in the NHL, at 51.6%.

Tampa Bay scored on 10.7% of its shots (seventh in league).

The Lightning earned six shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 24.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

