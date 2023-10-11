On Wednesday, October 11, the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings will open their seasons against one another at Crypto.com Arena in in Los Angeles.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TNT and Max Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Avalanche vs Kings Additional Info

Avalanche Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Avalanche were one of the stingiest squads in league play, giving up 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.

The Avalanche scored the 10th-most goals in the league last season (274 total, 3.3 per game).

Their +51 goal differential was eighth-best in the league.

The 64 power-play goals the Avalanche scored last season (fifth-most in the NHL) came via 261 power-play chances.

The Avalanche were sixth in the league with a 24.52% power-play conversion rate.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 71 42 69 111 47 43 44.4% Mikko Rantanen 82 55 50 105 45 61 49% Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 - Artturi Lehkonen 64 21 30 51 12 26 17.4% Devon Toews 80 7 43 50 39 45 -

Kings Stats & Trends (2022)

The Kings conceded 254 total goals (3.1 per game), 16th in the NHL.

The Kings' 274 goals last season (3.3 per game) ranked them 10th in the NHL.

Their +20 goal differential was 14th in the league.

With 68 power-play goals (on 269 chances), the Kings were fourth-best in the NHL.

The Kings' power-play percentage (25.28) put them fourth in the league.

Kings Key Players