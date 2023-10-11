The Los Angeles Dodgers will visit the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third game of the NLDS on Wednesday at 9:07 PM ET, live on TBS from Chase Field. The Dodgers will look to avoid being swept after losing the first two games of the series. Brandon Pfaadt will start for the Diamondbacks and Lance Lynn is the Dodgers' starter in this contest.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in MLB action with 249 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

Los Angeles ranks second in MLB with a .455 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.257).

Los Angeles has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.6 runs per game (906 total runs).

The Dodgers rank second in baseball with a .340 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 11th in the majors.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).

The Dodgers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.203).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 166 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Arizona ranks 17th in the majors with a .408 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 746 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Arizona strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Arizona has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.324 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers are sending Lynn (13-11) to the mound for his 33rd start of the season. He is 13-11 with a 5.73 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 183 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

Lynn is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

Lynn will try to prolong a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Pfaadt (3-9) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 2 2/3 innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Pfaadt has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/29/2023 Giants W 6-2 Away Lance Lynn Keaton Winn 9/30/2023 Giants L 2-1 Away Clayton Kershaw Tristan Beck 10/1/2023 Giants W 5-2 Away Bobby Miller Kyle Harrison 10/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 11-2 Home Clayton Kershaw Merrill Kelly 10/9/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-2 Home Bobby Miller Zac Gallen 10/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Lance Lynn Brandon Pfaadt

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/1/2023 Astros L 8-1 Home Kyle Nelson Cristian Javier 10/3/2023 Brewers W 6-3 Away Brandon Pfaadt Corbin Burnes 10/4/2023 Brewers W 5-2 Away Zac Gallen Freddy Peralta 10/7/2023 Dodgers W 11-2 Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw 10/9/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 10/11/2023 Dodgers - Home Brandon Pfaadt Lance Lynn

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.