Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will square off against Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the NLDS. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:07 PM ET on Thursday, October 12 at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies currently lead the series 2-1.

The favored Braves have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Phillies, who are listed at +125. The game's total has been set at 8 runs.

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Time: 8:07 PM ET

TV: TBS

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (20-5, 3.86 ERA) vs Ranger Suarez - PHI (4-6, 4.18 ERA)

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 149 times this season and won 97, or 65.1%, of those games.

The Braves have a 77-33 record (winning 70% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Phillies have been victorious in 22, or 44%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Phillies have a win-loss record of 3-8 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Phillies have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+165) Austin Riley 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+155) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +600 5th 2nd

