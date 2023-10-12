The NLDS rolls on Thursday at 8:07 PM ET when the Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies live on TBS from Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies would advance to the NLCS with a Game 4 win while the Braves hope to force a winner-take-all Game 5. Ranger Suarez will get the starting nod for the Phillies, while the Braves will counter with Spencer Strider.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 307 home runs in total.

Atlanta has an MLB-high .501 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .276 batting average leads MLB.

Atlanta has the top offense in baseball, scoring 5.8 runs per game (947 total runs).

The Braves have a league-high .344 on-base percentage.

Braves batters strike out eight times per game, the sixth-lowest average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Atlanta has a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.303).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 33rd of the season. He is 20-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 281 strikeouts in 186 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

Strider enters the game with 18 quality starts under his belt this season.

Strider will try to extend a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 32 outings this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/30/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Home Spencer Strider Joan Adon 10/1/2023 Nationals L 10-9 Home Dylan Dodd Jackson Rutledge 10/7/2023 Phillies L 3-0 Home Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 10/9/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Home Max Fried Zack Wheeler 10/11/2023 Phillies L 10-2 Away Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 10/12/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez

