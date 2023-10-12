How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 6
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) will aim to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Denver Broncos (1-4) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
We provide more info below.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: NBC
Chiefs vs. Broncos Insights
- The Chiefs average 25.6 points per game, 10.6 fewer than the Broncos surrender per contest (36.2).
- This season Denver scores 8.2 more points per game (24.2) than Kansas City gives up (16).
- The Chiefs average 381 yards per game, 69.6 fewer yards than the 450.6 the Broncos give up per outing.
- Denver collects 26.8 more yards per game (328.2) than Kansas City gives up per contest (301.4).
- This season, the Chiefs rack up 123 rushing yards per game, 64.6 fewer than the Broncos allow per outing (187.6).
- Denver rushes for 104.2 yards per game, seven more yards than the 97.2 Kansas City allows.
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over eight times this season, three more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (5).
- This season Denver has turned the ball over eight times, two more than Kansas City's takeaways (6).
Chiefs Home Performance
- The Chiefs' average points scored at home (30.5) is higher than their overall average (25.6). But their average points allowed at home (15.5) is lower than overall (16).
- The Chiefs' average yards gained at home (386) is higher than their overall average (381). But their average yards allowed at home (285.5) is lower than overall (301.4).
- In home games, Kansas City racks up 264.5 passing yards per game and gives up 168.5. That's more than it gains overall (258), and less than it allows (204.2).
- The Chiefs accumulate 121.5 rushing yards per game at home (1.5 less than their overall average), and give up 117 at home (19.8 more than overall).
- At home, the Chiefs convert 53.6% of third downs and allow 33.3% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (51.5%), and less than they allow (35.4%).
Chiefs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/24/2023
|Chicago
|W 41-10
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|at New York
|W 23-20
|NBC
|10/8/2023
|at Minnesota
|W 27-20
|CBS
|10/12/2023
|Denver
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/22/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|at Denver
|-
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|Miami
|-
|NFL Network
Broncos Away Performance
- In road games, the Broncos score 25.5 points per game and concede 49. That is more than they score (24.2) and allow (36.2) overall.
- The Broncos accumulate 337 yards per game away from home (8.8 more than their overall average), and give up 598.5 in away games (147.9 more than overall).
- Denver accumulates 254 passing yards per game in road games (30 more than its overall average), and gives up 338 in away games (75 more than overall).
- The Broncos rack up 83 rushing yards per game in away games (21.2 less than their overall average), and concede 260.5 in road games (72.9 more than overall).
- On the road, the Broncos convert 39.1% of third downs and allow 52.4% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (39.3%), and more than they allow (40.7%).
Broncos Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/24/2023
|at Miami
|L 70-20
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|at Chicago
|W 31-28
|CBS
|10/8/2023
|New York
|L 31-21
|CBS
|10/12/2023
|at Kansas City
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/22/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|Kansas City
|-
|CBS
|11/13/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|ESPN
