The college football season continues into Week 7, which includes five games involving schools from the Big 12. Hoping to catch all of the action? We provide info on how to watch in the piece below.

Big 12 Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV West Virginia Mountaineers at Houston Cougars 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 12 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Iowa State Cyclones at Cincinnati Bearcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma State Cowboys 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) BYU Cougars at TCU Horned Frogs 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Tech Red Raiders 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)

