Adam Long is in 11th place, with a score of -8, after the second round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin.

Looking to wager on Adam Long at the Shriners Children's Open this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +6600 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

+6600

Adam Long Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Long has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Long has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five events, Long's average finish has been 36th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Long has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 32 40 -5 271 0 15 0 0 $594,725

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

Long missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2021.

This course is set up to play at 7,255 yards, 240 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Long has played in the past year (7,284 yards) is 29 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,255).

Long's Last Time Out

Long was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 45th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was good enough to land him in the 78th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

Long was better than 38% of the golfers at the Sanderson Farms Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.65.

Long shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Long recorded four bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Long's nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were more than the field average (6.1).

At that most recent competition, Long carded a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Long finished the Sanderson Farms Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.0) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Long recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

All statistics in this article reflect Long's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

