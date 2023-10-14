There is no shortage of excitement on the Week 7 college football schedule, including a Georgia Southern Eagles squaring off against the James Madison Dukes that is a must-watch for football fans in Georgia.

College Football Games to Watch in Georgia on TV This Week

Georgia Southern Eagles at James Madison Dukes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: James Madison (-5.5)

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: FirstBank Stadium

FirstBank Stadium TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia (-32.5)

Chattanooga Mocs at Mercer Bears

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Five Star Stadium

Five Star Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Marshall Thundering Herd at Georgia State Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Center Parc Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia State (-1.5)

