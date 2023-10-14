Georgia Southern vs. James Madison: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The James Madison Dukes (5-0) will square off against a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-1) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. The Eagles will attempt to pull off an upset as 4.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 58.5 points.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the James Madison vs. Georgia Southern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Georgia Southern vs. James Madison Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Harrisonburg, Virginia
- Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
Georgia Southern vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|James Madison Moneyline
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|James Madison (-4.5)
|58.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|James Madison (-4.5)
|58.5
|-196
|+162
Georgia Southern vs. James Madison Betting Trends
- Georgia Southern has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover once.
- The Eagles have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
- James Madison has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Dukes have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
