Oddsmakers give the James Madison Dukes (5-0) the edge when they host the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt opponents at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field. James Madison is favored by 6 points. The over/under is set at 58.5.

James Madison is compiling 402 yards per game on offense, which ranks 61st in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Dukes rank 49th, surrendering 349.8 yards per contest. With 35 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Georgia Southern ranks 28th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 37th, giving up 20.2 points per game.

Georgia Southern vs. James Madison Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

James Madison vs Georgia Southern Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline James Madison -6 -110 -110 58.5 -110 -110 -225 +180

Georgia Southern Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Eagles are gaining 474.3 yards per game (12th-worst in college football) and giving up 371 (80th), ranking them among the poorest teams offensively.

The Eagles are scoring 30.7 points per game in their past three games (83rd in college football), and giving up 22 (77th).

Georgia Southern is accumulating 356 passing yards per game in its past three games (eighth-best in the country), and allowing 234.3 per game (-26-worst).

The Eagles are accumulating 118.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-57-worst in college football), and giving up 136.7 per game (108th).

Georgia Southern Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Southern is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Eagles have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

One of Georgia Southern's four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

Georgia Southern lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Georgia Southern has played as an underdog of +180 or more once this season and lost that game.

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has racked up 1,611 yards (322.2 yards per game) while completing 69.7% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, OJ Arnold, has carried the ball 36 times for 269 yards (53.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jalen White has run for 261 yards across 45 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood leads his team with 414 receiving yards on 39 receptions with three touchdowns.

Derwin Burgess Jr. has collected 371 receiving yards (74.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 36 receptions.

Dalen Cobb's 27 targets have resulted in 21 receptions for 221 yards.

Isaac Walker leads the team with two sacks, and also has five tackles.

Marques Watson-Trent, Georgia Southern's leading tackler, has 15 tackles, one TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Shemar Bartholomew has a team-high one interception to go along with one pass defended.

