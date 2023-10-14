Oddsmakers expect a competitive game when the Georgia State Panthers (4-1) host the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt foes at Center Parc Stadium. Georgia State is favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 53.5 for this matchup.

Georgia State is averaging 31.0 points per game on offense, which ranks them 57th in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 59th, giving up 23.8 points per contest. From an offensive standpoint, Marshall is putting up 31.6 points per game (51st-ranked). It ranks 73rd in the FBS on the other side of the ball (26.0 points given up per game).

Georgia State vs. Marshall Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Center Parc Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Georgia State vs Marshall Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia State -1.5 -110 -110 53.5 -115 -105 -115 -105

Georgia State Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Panthers' offense struggle, ranking -21-worst in the FBS in total yards (413.0 total yards per game). They rank 91st on defense (389.3 total yards allowed per contest).

In terms of scoring offense, the Panthers rank -2-worst with 26.0 points per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 90th by surrendering 23.3 points per game over their last three games.

Although Georgia State ranks -71-worst in pass defense over the previous three contests (273.0 passing yards surrendered), it has been more competent on the offensive side of the ball with 283.3 passing yards per game (49th-ranked).

The last three games have seen the Panthers' rushing offense play poorly, ranking -35-worst in the FBS in rushing yards (129.7 per game). They rank 72nd on the other side of the ball (116.3 rushing yards allowed per game).

Georgia State Betting Records & Stats

Georgia State is 3-1-0 ATS this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites in two of two games this season.

One of Georgia State's four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

Georgia State has a 2-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Georgia State has a record of 0-1 (66.7%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has been a dual threat for Georgia State so far this season. He has 1,187 passing yards, completing 68.7% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 288 yards (57.6 ypg) on 58 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll has racked up 583 yards on 115 carries while finding the end zone nine times. He's also caught 10 passes for 88 yards (17.6 per game).

Robert Lewis' team-high 500 yards as a receiver have come on 26 catches (out of 38 targets) with five touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has put together a 268-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes on 22 targets.

Jacari Carter has been the target of 21 passes and compiled 16 receptions for 124 yards, an average of 24.8 yards per contest.

Kevin Swint has 2.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 3.0 TFL and 16 tackles.

Jontrey Hunter is the team's tackle leader this year. He's collected 39 tackles and 1.0 TFL.

Gavin Pringle has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 16 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

