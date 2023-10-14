Lightning vs. Red Wings: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 14
The Tampa Bay Lightning (1-0) are favored when they visit the Detroit Red Wings (0-1) on Saturday, October 14. The Lightning are -125 on the moneyline to win over the Red Wings (+105) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN.
Lightning vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Lightning vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Lightning Moneyline
|Red Wings Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-125
|+105
|6.5
Lightning vs. Red Wings Betting Trends
- The Lightning have been listed as a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they won).
- The Red Wings fell in the single game they played as an underdog this season.
- Tampa Bay has had moneyline odds set at -125 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.
- Detroit has had moneyline odds of +105 or longer once this season and lost that game.
