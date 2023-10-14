The Tampa Bay Lightning (1-0) and Detroit Red Wings (0-1) meet at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN. The Lightning defeated the Nashville Predators 5-3 in their last outing, while the Red Wings are coming off a 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Lightning vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-125) Red Wings (+105) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning won 46.7% of their games when favored on the moneyline last season (7-8).

When playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter last season, Tampa Bay won 50.0% of its games (7-7).

The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Lightning have a 55.6% chance to win.

Tampa Bay and its opponent hit the over on this game's total (6.5 goals) 46 times last season.

Lightning vs Red Wings Additional Info

Lightning vs. Red Wings Rankings

Lightning 2022-23 Total (Rank) Red Wings 2022-23 Total (Rank) 280 (8th) Goals 237 (24th) 252 (14th) Goals Allowed 275 (22nd) 71 (3rd) Power Play Goals 57 (14th) 53 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 54 (17th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

The Lightning's 280 goals scored last season (3.4 per game) ranked eighth in the NHL.

Tampa Bay was 14th in goals against, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

Their goal differential (+28) ranked 11th in the league.

The 71 power-play goals Tampa Bay put up last season (third-most in the NHL) came via 280 chances.

The Lightning had the league's third-best power-play conversion rate (25.36%).

The seven shorthanded goals Tampa Bay scored last season ranked 16th among all NHL teams.

The Lightning killed 79.69% of opponent power plays, the 15th-ranked percentage in the league.

The Lightning won 51.6% of their faceoffs to rank 11th in the NHL.

Tampa Bay scored on 10.7% of its shots (seventh in league).

The Lightning shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 24.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

