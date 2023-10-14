Mercer vs. Chattanooga Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 14
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
When the Mercer Bears match up with the Chattanooga Mocs at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, our computer model predicts the Bears will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.
Mercer vs. Chattanooga Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Mercer (-4.1)
|53.0
|Mercer 29, Chattanooga 24
Mercer Betting Info (2022)
- The Bears covered seven times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.
- Bears games went over the point total eight out of 11 times last season.
Chattanooga Betting Info (2022)
- The Mocs went 5-6-0 ATS last year.
- In Mocs games last year, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.
Bears vs. Mocs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Mercer
|24.7
|24.8
|43
|12.5
|15
|39
|Chattanooga
|37
|25.5
|41.7
|25
|32.3
|26
