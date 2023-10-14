The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (6-0) and the Indiana Hoosiers (2-3) will meet in a matchup of Big Ten teams on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Michigan Stadium. The Hoosiers will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, bookmakers have them as 33.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Indiana matchup.

Michigan vs. Indiana Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Indiana Moneyline
BetMGM Michigan (-33.5) 46.5 - -
FanDuel Michigan (-33.5) 46.5 - -

Week 7 Odds

Michigan vs. Indiana Betting Trends

  • Michigan has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Wolverines have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 33.5-point favorites.
  • Indiana has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Michigan & Indiana 2023 Futures Odds

Michigan
To Win the National Champ. +350 Bet $100 to win $350
To Win the Big Ten +150 Bet $100 to win $150
Indiana
To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

