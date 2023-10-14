Looking to see how the two games featuring CAA teams played out in Week 7 of the college football schedule?. Keep reading for key players and results from all of those games.

LIU Post vs. Maine

Week 7 CAA Results

Maine 24 LIU Post 13

Maine Leaders

Passing: Derek Robertson (20-for-32, 235 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Derek Robertson (20-for-32, 235 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Tavion Banks (21 ATT, 73 YDS)

Tavion Banks (21 ATT, 73 YDS) Receiving: Joe Gillette (8 TAR, 8 REC, 102 YDS)

LIU Post Leaders

Passing: Ethan Greenwood (13-for-20, 193 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Ethan Greenwood (13-for-20, 193 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Greenwood (21 ATT, 69 YDS)

Greenwood (21 ATT, 69 YDS) Receiving: Michael Love (2 TAR, 2 REC, 83 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Maine LIU Post 339 Total Yards 357 235 Passing Yards 193 104 Rushing Yards 164 0 Turnovers 2

