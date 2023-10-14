Ivy League Games Today: How to Watch Ivy League Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 7
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Week 7 college football schedule includes six games involving schools from the Ivy League. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.
Ivy League Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Sacred Heart Pioneers at Yale Bulldogs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Princeton Tigers at Brown Bears
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Dartmouth Big Green at Colgate Raiders
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Howard Bison at Harvard Crimson
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Bucknell Bison at Cornell Big Red
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Pennsylvania Quakers at Columbia Lions
|1:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
